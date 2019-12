Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Calcutta HC directed the state government on Monday to file a report on action taken regarding law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the citizenship law. A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice H Bhattacharyya gave the directions on a petition filed by a resident of Howrah that has seen several incidents of vandalism and arson. 👓 View full article