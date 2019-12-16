Global  

Hong Kong protestors pen Christmas cards for those arrested and injured

Sify Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong, Dec 16 (ANI): Hundreds of Hong Kongers who participated in the lunchtime protests across a few commercial districts on Monday wrote Christmas cards for people injured or arrested during the months of unrest against the city's government.
News video: Police scuffle with protesters amid Hong Kong's Christmas shoppers

Police scuffle with protesters amid Hong Kong's Christmas shoppers 01:05

 Small groups of anti-government protesters gathered in Hong Kong shopping malls on Sunday (December 15) amid sporadic scuffles with police.

