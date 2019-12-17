Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Supreme Court to hear plea against police action on students of Jamia University, AMU
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Tuesday (December 17) against police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh during anti-Citizenship Act protests on Sunday. The apex court agreed to hear the petition to look into the high-handed police action against students and send retired judges to the two universities to probe what went down.
DETAINED JAMIA STUDENTS RELEASED AFTER NIGHT OF VIOLENT CLASHES, AMU CAMPUS EVACUATED AFTER STUDENTS PELT STONES AT POLICE, SC TO TAKE UP JAMIA & AMU MATTER AFTER RIOTING SUBSIDES, PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA CALLS THE CENTRE A 'COWARD', JAMIA VC BACKS HER STUDENTS IN 'THIS DIFFICULT FIGHT', MAMATA TO LEAD...