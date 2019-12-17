Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Supreme Court to hear plea against police action on students of Jamia University, AMU

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Tuesday (December 17) against police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh during anti-Citizenship Act protests on Sunday. The apex court agreed to hear the petition to look into the high-handed police action against students and send retired judges to the two universities to probe what went down.


