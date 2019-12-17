Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear review plea for death penalty of convict on Tuesday

Zee News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petition of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking the review of the 2017 judgement of the SC upholding his death penalty. A bench will hear the review plea filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, who through his lawyer AP Singh, sought clemency, citing the depleting air quality and water pollution in the city, which has negatively impacted the life span of the citizens.
