Uddhav Thackeray: No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
*Nagpur:* Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has "no clarity" in it. "The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the Citizenship Act," Shiv Sena chief Thackeray said at an event here.

The...
