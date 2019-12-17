Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

*New Delhi:* Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to become the next chief of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, official sources said on Monday. Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is due for retirement on December 31.



