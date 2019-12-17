Global  

Musharraf given death penalty in high treason case

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Islamabad, Dec 17 (IANS) A special Pakistan court on Tuesday sentenced former President Pervez Musharraf to death in a long-drawn high treason case against him.
News video: Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know 01:52

 Former Pakistan President court sentenced former military dictator and president Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia for high treason.

