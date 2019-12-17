Global  

Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case (2nd Ld)

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Islamabad, Dec 17 (IANS) In a first in Pakistan's history, a three-member bench of a special court here on Tuesday sentenced former President Pervez Musharraf to death in the long-drawn high treason case against him.
News video: Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case 05:22

 Pakistan delivers first-ever death sentence to former leader.

