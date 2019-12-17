Global  

Congress creating an atmosphere of fear over CAA, says PM Modi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi accused the Congress and other opposition parties of peddling lies over the amended Citizenship Act. The Act neither takes away the rights of an Indian nor harms him in any manner, PM Modi said and urged students to protest democratically. He alleged that "urban Naxals" were trying to instigate youth to foment trouble.
