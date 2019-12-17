Andhra Pradesh to have three capitals; Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Speaking on the last day of the current Assembly session, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a committe has been formed to decide on forming three capitals in the state and a report in this regard will be submitted in a couple of days. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Janasena Party-9394022222 RT @K_Nageshwar: Mr Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh is not South Africa Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's announcement that Andhra Pradesh may well hav… 15 hours ago Sheik mohamed He is free to announce/declare every district headquarter as state capitals of AP. - https://t.co/WppmbUfBtC 22 hours ago Vallabhan If #AndhraPradesh can have 3 capitals, #Karnataka must have at least 4. One legislative, one judicial,one executive… https://t.co/UtWFh5GEv4 2 days ago Indian RT @Som_mulugu: Amaravati: N Chandrababu Naidu followed the Singapore model in the capital building, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is inspired by the… 2 days ago Prof. K.Nageshwar Mr Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh is not South Africa Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's announcement that Andhra Pradesh may w… https://t.co/Ys9QN07qai 2 days ago 🇮🇳#ISupportCAA_NRC RT @SwarajyaMag: As per him, the existing capital city of Amaravati could serve as the legislative capital,Visakhapatnam as the executive c… 2 days ago Swarajya As per him, the existing capital city of Amaravati could serve as the legislative capital,Visakhapatnam as the exec… https://t.co/2bQq1nDcdP 2 days ago