Andhra Pradesh to have three capitals; Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Zee News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Speaking on the last day of the current Assembly session, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a committe has been formed to decide on forming three capitals in the state and a report in this regard will be submitted in a couple of days.
