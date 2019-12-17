'Hidden mob' indulged in violence in Seelampur: Officials Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 23 hours ago )

A 'hidden mob', which swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people, indulged in 'minor clashes' with police in Seelampur on Tuesday, officials said, asserting that the situation was brought under control soon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this