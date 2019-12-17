Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order stopping coastal road project
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court judgement disallowing the coastal ring road project to connect north and south Mumbai. The order will allow the project to begin.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant said that, prima facie, they do not agree with...
