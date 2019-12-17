Global  

Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Ending the uncertainty over the future of Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state may have three capitals with executive and judicial capitals coming up in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

He said while the legislative capital may continue to function from...
