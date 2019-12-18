Global  

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: 2 FIRs registered in Jamia, Mathura Road violence; several arrested

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
In protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent here on Sunday, two FIRs have been registered in Jamia and Mathura Road violence incidents--one at Jamia police station and the other at New Friends Colony police station. The police arrested six people in Jamia violence, while 4 held after the FIR was lodged at NFC.
News video: Watch: Protest against Citizenship Act in Maulana Azad University, Hyderabad

Watch: Protest against Citizenship Act in Maulana Azad University, Hyderabad 02:02

 The fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act is spreading. After the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students, protests were also held in the Maulana Azad University in Hyderabad over the contentious act.

