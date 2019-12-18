Anti-Citizenship Act protests: 2 FIRs registered in Jamia, Mathura Road violence; several arrested

In protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent here on Sunday, two FIRs have been registered in Jamia and Mathura Road violence incidents--one at Jamia police station and the other at New Friends Colony police station. The police arrested six people in Jamia violence, while 4 held after the FIR was lodged at NFC. 👓 View full article



