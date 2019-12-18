Global  

Mardaani 2 box office collection day 5 early estimates: Rani Mukerji's film continues to earn well

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The positive word of mouth is helping Mardaani 2 to hold well at the ticket windows. Apart from Rani's fine act, audience have also appreciated debutant Vishal Jethwa's menacing act, who played the lead antagonist in the film.
