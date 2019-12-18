Global  

4 convicted for 2008 Jaipur serial blasts which killed 72 people

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A special court on Wednesday (December 18) convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case. The blast had killed 72 people and left over 170 injured. The court acquited one person giving him the benefit of doubt. All the four have been convicted under sections of IPC, Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, Explosives Act, and PDPP Act.
