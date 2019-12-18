4 convicted for 2008 Jaipur serial blasts which killed 72 people

A special court on Wednesday (December 18) convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case. The blast had killed 72 people and left over 170 injured. The court acquited one person giving him the benefit of doubt. All the four have been convicted under sections of IPC, Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, Explosives Act, and PDPP Act.

You Might Like

Tweets about this हिमांशु राय RT @ashishkr75: #JaipurBlast Special Court convicted four terrorists for their involvement in a serial bomb blasts in Jaipur on May 13, 200… 8 minutes ago The Federal The four — Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman — were convicted and the public pr… https://t.co/VwyRNTwa2w 10 minutes ago AMAN RT @MyNation: A special court on December 18 convicted four people in the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case. One accused in the case was acquit… 17 minutes ago Mr Chopra 🇮🇳🇦🇺 RT @Gauravmtweet: Breaking News : Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman convicted. A… 22 minutes ago Shreeram Upadhyay 4 convicted, one acquitted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case https://t.co/9qLPwOo9nU via @timesofindia 26 minutes ago Shweta Mishra RT @NewsMobileIndia: Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman convicted. Another accuse… 33 minutes ago Vaishnava🙏#ISupportCAB&NRC RT @ExSecular: Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Four accused convicted by special court https://t.co/sB0JeqTQMo via @DNA Web Team 9 synchronised… 47 minutes ago Ashish Kashyap 🇮🇳 #JaipurBlast Special Court convicted four terrorists for their involvement in a serial bomb blasts in Jaipur on May… https://t.co/8fR97QCWYs 50 minutes ago