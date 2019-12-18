Teen raped in Jalna travels to Mumbai, stands at Azad Maidan seeking justice

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A 17-year-old girl from Jalna travelled all the way to Mumbai to seek justice after she was allegedly raped by her father and molested by his friend.



According to the police, on Saturday night, they spotted a girl standing at Azad Maidan holding a placard which read that she wants justice. She was then taken to Azad Maidan... 👓 View full article

