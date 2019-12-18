Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Teen raped in Jalna travels to Mumbai, stands at Azad Maidan seeking justice

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A 17-year-old girl from Jalna travelled all the way to Mumbai to seek justice after she was allegedly raped by her father and molested by his friend.

According to the police, on Saturday night, they spotted a girl standing at Azad Maidan holding a placard which read that she wants justice. She was then taken to Azad Maidan...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.