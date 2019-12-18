Global  

CM Uddhav Thackeray: Attack on students seems like Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
CM Uddhav Thackeray: Attack on students seems like Jallianwala Bagh massacreCondemning the action against students of various universities, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that the country should not undermine the power of students because universities worldwide had played a huge role in changing power in many countries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the attacks on students...
