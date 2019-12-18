CM Uddhav Thackeray: Attack on students seems like Jallianwala Bagh massacre Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Condemning the action against students of various universities, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that the country should not undermine the power of students because universities worldwide had played a huge role in changing power in many countries.



