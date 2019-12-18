Four convicted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008. 👓 View full article

