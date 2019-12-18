Global  

Four convicted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.
News video: Jaipur bomb blast: 4 convicted by court in 2008 case where 71 were killed

Jaipur bomb blast: 4 convicted by court in 2008 case where 71 were killed 02:19

 Four persons have been convicted for the nine bombs blasts that ripped through Jaipur’s walled city in May 2008 that killed 71 people. Arguments on quantum of sentence will be held on Thursday, said prosecution counsel Shrichand.

