Jumanji: The Next Level box office collection day 5: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's film is unstoppable

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Directed by Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level also features Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman in key roles
Credit: Cover Video
News video: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' tops 'Frozen 2' at box office with $60 million

'Jumanji: The Next Level' tops 'Frozen 2' at box office with $60 million 01:10

 The latest installment of the 'Jumanji' franchise took home $60.1 million in its opening weekend. 'Frozen 2' finished at No. 2 with $19.2 million at the domestic box office.

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise Spreading #JUMANJI Holiday Cheer Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought a next level surprise to some lucky #JUMANJI moviegoers! Thanks to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 04:11

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town Santa and Dwelf are the gifts that keep on giving. See #JUMANJI in theaters THIS WEEKEND and you may get a special surprise! In..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:37


'Dabangg 3' box office collection day 4: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar's film has a massive drop; earns Rs 9.25 crore

After impressing the audience with a stellar performance in 'Bharat' earlier this year, Salman Khan is back with a bang. 'Dabangg 3' which marks the Bollywood...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA

Dwyane Johnson Calls Out Friend for Seeing 'Cats' Twice, But Not 'Jumanji'

Dwayne Johnson is calling out a friend of his who just tweeted about going to the movies to watch Cats for a second time. The 47-year-old actor wants to know why...
Just Jared

Digital69900557

Digital Product advertising ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ early estimates: Rani Mukerji and Dwayne Jhonson starrers see good growt… https://t.co/mhYOBy4HJN 10 hours ago

POLIV411

Pat Oliverio RT @hwoodminotaur: JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL exceeded all expectations with a $60 Mil opening wkd in the states which is 66% bigger than the… 18 hours ago

oliviawildenews

Olivia Wilde news Box Office: 'Jumanji 2' Heads for Merry $60M-Plus, 'Richard Jewell' Falls Flat - Hollywood Reporter… https://t.co/XQXRWbw5Cz 23 hours ago

LeeGermon1

Lee Germon RT @THR: Two years after 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' became a box office smash, Sony is back with #JumanjiTheNextLevel that brings new… 1 day ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/zEkJaSqt63 There's no doubt which movie is gonna ultimately win the box office battle between "Jumanj… https://t.co/1GyHm36Fts 1 day ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #Jumanji:TheNextLevelBoxOfficeCollectionIndiaDay12: #DwayneJohnson's film beats #TheNun's collection https://t.co/a8dEv06hSU 2 days ago

claudiosutiono

Claudio RT @ERCboxoffice: TOP 5 DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE 1. STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ($175M) 2. JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL ($26M) 3. FROZEN II ($1… 2 days ago

KaushickKapoor

kaushick kapoor Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' and Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji: The Next Level' benefit as Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' has… https://t.co/lkndbOE6Vg 2 days ago

