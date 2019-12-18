Will be content only after death warrant is issued: Nirbhaya`s parents after Supreme Court rejects convict`s review petition

Just minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by Akshay Singh Thakur, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the deceased medical student's parents said that they will only be "content after a death warrant is issued to the convict." With the rejection of the review petition, the death of the rapists is confirmed but the Patiala House Court is yet to hear the petition on issuing their death warrant.

