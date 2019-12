Canberra, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia on Tuesday sizzled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, its hottest day in the last six years.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Business Insider Australia The average temperature across the country peaked at 40.9 degrees Celsius. https://t.co/PusjmITB5i 2 hours ago BluePlanetFoundation Australia records its hottest day with temperatures up to 106 degrees. https://t.co/abQei3HQCN. #ClimateCrisis 3 hours ago Stepehen Brown @BOM_au Why have you LIED to the Australian people about December 17th 2019 being the hottest day on record at 40.9… https://t.co/SUffap0dr1 3 hours ago Gerrit Wucherpfennig @VanessaBosnich Good luck! We had two temperature records in Germany this year... the hottest temperature was 42.6… https://t.co/qz7PxTY7wZ 4 hours ago John Pender Jr Australia records hottest day in history, capping extreme weather year https://t.co/fynre1dbL1 105 degrees 7 hours ago BihariLal Film RT @WIONews: Reeling from deadly bushfires and heatwaves, Australia recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday at a high of 40.9C (105.6F) h… 7 hours ago New Buildings Inst. RT @RalphDiNola: Australia Records Its Hottest Day. At Least for Now. A national heat wave pushed high temperatures across the country on T… 7 hours ago Ralph DiNola Australia Records Its Hottest Day. At Least for Now. A national heat wave pushed high temperatures across the count… https://t.co/O53YdLBjZT 7 hours ago