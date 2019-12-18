Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Company law tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

NCLAT also held the appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal. However, the tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asianewsnetwork

Asia News Network India's Company Law Tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group; says Ratan Tata's actions against Mis… https://t.co/0WpDC1IjCT 7 minutes ago

foxmandalindia

Fox Mandal The NCLAT has restored former Tata group Chairman Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group. The Appellate… https://t.co/KtIy6PAO3l 15 minutes ago

PigeonExpress_

The Pigeon Express - TPE National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons #India #CyrusMistry… https://t.co/5n457PDAye 18 minutes ago

SarthakGhosh

Sarthak Ghosh RT @ttindia: As the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group, we revisit this extract from D… 32 minutes ago

vrishi2011

Rishikumar Vundi RT @businessline: In a major victory for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered his reinsta… 33 minutes ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons. https://t.co/ibjTYV9nVT 39 minutes ago

anandaditya

Aditya Anand RT @THMumbai: In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered restoration of him as… 43 minutes ago

vgca02

Vipul Goyal RT @htTweets: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal restored Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons https://t.co/RKtpSWDmFf 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.