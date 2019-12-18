Company law tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.



NCLAT also held the appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal. However, the tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after... 👓 View full article

