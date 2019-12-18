Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Earrings that every woman must have

IndiaVision Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Earrings are a staple jewellery item in every woman’s jewellery box. Whether you’re a jhumka person or into statement earrings or simple gold stud earrings, you cannot complete an outfit without earrings. If you’re new to jewellery and want to have classic staples in your kit, read this guide to find out all the type of earrings you must own. 8 types of must-have earrings Basic jhumkas: Whether you plan on dropping your jhumkas in Bareilly’s bazaar or not, you absolutely need a jhumka that goes with every type of outfit. They look amazing when you pair them with ethnic wear but you can also wear smaller jhumkas with western […]

Earrings that every woman must have
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.