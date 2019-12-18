Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi Police uses drones for surveillance

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
It may be recalled that fresh protests had erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitating mob.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Citizenship Act: Clash between Delhi police & protesters in Seelampur

Citizenship Act: Clash between Delhi police & protesters in Seelampur 01:36

 A clash broke out between protesters and police in Delhi's Seelampur. A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on Tuesday. Police used drones to monitor the situation in the area. Tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.