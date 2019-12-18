Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore Acharya among writers to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. While Tharoor won the award for his book "An Era of Darkness" in English, Acharya will receive the recognition for his book of Hindi poetry, "Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.