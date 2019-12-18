Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore Acharya among writers to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. While Tharoor won the award for his book "An Era of Darkness" in English, Acharya will receive the recognition for his book of Hindi poetry, "Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko".


