Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army chief Bipin Rawat

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for escalatory matrix. His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.
