Musharraf death sentence: Khosa's legacy, old rivalry between judiciary and Army

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Islamabad/New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's own professional legacy and the old rivalry between judiciary and army in Pakistan may have been the reasons for the unexpected death sentence awarded to the military dictator Pervez Musharraf.
