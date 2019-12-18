Global  

Locust attack in Gujarat`s farmland creates fear amongst farmers

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The farmers of Gujarat are already suffering because of the untimely rain the state and the attack of the crop-destroying insects have become a cause of worry for both the farmers and the administration. 
