Next Jharkhand CM: An MP and a prominent industrialist hold key Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Two players may come out as crucial - Babulal Marandi and Sudesh Mahto. Marandi is the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand. His party is expected to fetch somewhere between 9 and 11 seats. Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which split from the NDA just before the Assembly elections, had won 5 seats in the last Assembly polls and is expected to retain as much. 👓 View full article

