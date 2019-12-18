Next Jharkhand CM: An MP and a prominent industrialist hold key

Global  

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Two players may come out as crucial - Babulal Marandi and Sudesh Mahto. Marandi is the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand. His party is expected to fetch somewhere between 9 and 11 seats. Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which split from the NDA just before the Assembly elections, had won 5 seats in the last Assembly polls and is expected to retain as much.
