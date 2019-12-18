S Jaishankar meets Pompeo ahead of Indo-US 2+2 dialogue Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the margins of the Indo-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here that will witness the two sides engaging in discussions over a range of regional issues and strengthen defence ties. 👓 View full article

