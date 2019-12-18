Air quality plunges to very poor category in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

After a short spell of improved air quality following rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad once again slid to the “very poor” category on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

