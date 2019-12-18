Section 144 imposed in UP, no permission given for any protest on Thursday: DGP Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

UP police chief OP Singh said Section 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Adeel Ahmad khan RT @TheQuint: LIVE | Section 144 has been imposed in state of Uttar Pradesh and no permission has been given for any gathering on 19 Decemb… 13 minutes ago Suvi Singh RT @republic: Section 144 imposed in UP, no permission given for any protest on Thursday: DGP https://t.co/pSMftGCzeN 2 hours ago KS MANN SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN UP https://t.co/61yTf1X79F 3 hours ago I_Dont_Gib_A_Phukk_But_I RT @dna: Section 144 imposed in UP, no permission given for any protest on Thursday: DGP https://t.co/EQn78hYVT2 3 hours ago Republic Section 144 imposed in UP, no permission given for any protest on Thursday: DGP https://t.co/pSMftGCzeN 4 hours ago