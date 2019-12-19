Rajnath, Jaishankar meet US President at White House Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Washington DC [US], Dec 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US President Donald Trump at the White House here on Wednesday (local time). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this