Delhi, parts of north India reel under severe cold, temperature dips further; schools shut

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The national capital witnessed severe fog with a minimum temperature at 6.6 degrees Celcius and maximum temperature at 18 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature today dipped further as compared to Tuesday when Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season - at 7 degrees Celsius - a notch below the normal. 
Delhi shivers in severe cold; mercury dips to 2.4 degrees Celsius on wee hours of Saturday

The city shudders in the lowest temperatures of this winter season.
DNA

Mercury dips in Delhi, North India reels under severe cold

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,...
DNA

