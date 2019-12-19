Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fight against CAA: Bandra protest draws hundreds as Mumbai gears up for Kranti Maidan

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Fight against CAA: Bandra protest draws hundreds as Mumbai gears up for Kranti MaidanEven as the city prepares to participate in one of the biggest protests to be held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today at the August Kranti Maidan, a similar one was held at Carter Road in Bandra on Wednesday evening. More than 300 people voluntarily took part to take forward the students' movement unfolding in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZLaTaNp1KacHu10

पिकाचु [5:0] RT @Your_Levodopa: Woke xyz: "Due to the conflicting Tinder date in Thane, I cannot attend today's Bandra protest. But I'm with you, my st… 7 minutes ago

Your_Levodopa

Doc PD Woke xyz: "Due to the conflicting Tinder date in Thane, I cannot attend today's Bandra protest. But I'm with you,… https://t.co/mmA5XYUyug 9 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day Fight Against CAA: Bandra protest draws hundreds as Mumbai gears up for Kranti Maidan Via. @Pallavi_Smart https://t.co/ivESZOcmjR 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.