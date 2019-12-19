Fight against CAA: Bandra protest draws hundreds as Mumbai gears up for Kranti Maidan Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

Even as the city prepares to participate in one of the biggest protests to be held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today at the August Kranti Maidan, a similar one was held at Carter Road in Bandra on Wednesday evening. More than 300 people voluntarily took part to take forward the students' movement unfolding in the... Even as the city prepares to participate in one of the biggest protests to be held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today at the August Kranti Maidan, a similar one was held at Carter Road in Bandra on Wednesday evening. More than 300 people voluntarily took part to take forward the students' movement unfolding in the 👓 View full article

