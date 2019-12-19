Global  

CAA protests: Maha CM urges Muslim community to maintain law and order

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday spoke to representatives of the Muslim community via video conferencing and requested them to maintain law and order during protests against CAA and NRC.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Analysis: Is India citizenship law 'discriminatory'?

Analysis: Is India citizenship law 'discriminatory'? 04:33

 India's top court has postponed hearings on a new citizenship law that has provoked protests and violence nationwide

