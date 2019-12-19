Australian state declares state of emergency over bushfires
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Sydney, Dec 19 (IANS) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday declared a state of emergency, with bushfire conditions expected to worsen over the coming days as a record-breaking heat wave sweeps across the country.
Australia's most populous state declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday (December 19) as extreme heat and strong winds stoked scores of uncontrolled bushfires, some on Sydney's doorstep. Libby Hogan reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Patrick Cant RT @Reuters: Australian state declares emergency over bushfires. More here: https://t.co/QWdICDK9Im https://t.co/sUkAPE18jX 7 seconds ago
🐢#RT@Reuters: Australian state declares emergency over bushfires. More here: https://t.co/k5eqYEXQL4 https://t.co/dVnZI1OrZF 2 minutes ago
Donna Boyd RT @Reuters: Ring of fire: Australian state declares emergency as wildfires approach Sydney https://t.co/qSYnEgEfDK https://t.co/qKgo8oQeb3 2 minutes ago
🐢#RT@Reuters: Ring of fire: Australian state declares emergency as wildfires approach Sydney https://t.co/qnELlgW3z7 https://t.co/jmXdtjObQ6 2 minutes ago
bethworrall RT @tomjennings: And the nominees for first developed economy to be fully derailed by climate change are... https://t.co/OpNrQaivxX 9 minutes ago
WinchesterLady1 .
Ring of fire:
Australian state declares emergency as wildfires..
.
https://t.co/tzeyfhi3Oo 9 minutes ago
Tempo English Australian State Declares Emergency as Wildfires Approach Sydney https://t.co/GwrNCuDYGS https://t.co/Nbu9hh9mOw 11 minutes ago