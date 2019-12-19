Global  

Australian state declares state of emergency over bushfires

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 19 (IANS) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday declared a state of emergency, with bushfire conditions expected to worsen over the coming days as a record-breaking heat wave sweeps across the country.
News video: Australian state declares emergency over bushfires

Australian state declares emergency over bushfires 01:28

 Australia's most populous state declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday (December 19) as extreme heat and strong winds stoked scores of uncontrolled bushfires, some on Sydney's doorstep. Libby Hogan reports.

