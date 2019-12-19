Global  

Historian Ramachandra Guha detained for staging protest against CAA

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru. He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby. ​
