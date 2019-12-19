Global  

Hundreds defy prohibitory orders, gather at Red Fort to protest against CAA

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Hundreds of protestors began their march against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, defying CrPC section 144 imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital with students and activists on one hand and the Left parties on the other. The two marches are to meet at...
