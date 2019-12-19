Thousands sign open letter to thank Jeremy Corbyn Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

London, Dec 19 (IANS) Nearly 18,000 people have signed an open letter to say "thank you" to Jeremy Corbyn for being a "kind and compassionate" leader, almost a week after his Labour Party suffered its worst election performance since 1935. 👓 View full article

