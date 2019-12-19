Global  

Thousands sign open letter to thank Jeremy Corbyn

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 19 (IANS) Nearly 18,000 people have signed an open letter to say "thank you" to Jeremy Corbyn for being a "kind and compassionate" leader, almost a week after his Labour Party suffered its worst election performance since 1935.
