Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT! Kunal risks Nishant’s life to find out the truth about Mishti and Nishant

Bollywood Life Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER: Kunal gives Nishant Alcohol on Meenakshi's demand so that he can find the truth about Mishti and Nishant's relationship
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Things The Irishman Got Factually Right and Wrong [Video]Top 10 Things The Irishman Got Factually Right and Wrong

Is this the greatest true story ever told or the greatest lie ever told? For this list, we’re taking a look at the historical accuracy in Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama about the life of Frank..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT! Kunal asks for a second chance from Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER: Kunal realises his mistakes and decides to give his relationship with Kuhu another chance. Check out the story to find out...
Bollywood Life

It's celebration time for Rajan Shahi as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completes 1000 episodes

It's celebration time for Rajan Shahi as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completes 1000 episodesAce producer Rajan Shahi was in a party mood and he has all the reasons to be! Recently, Directors Kut Production had a double celebration as their longest...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SHOeB229

Shoeb Pattni RT @PinkvillaTelly: #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe SPOILER ALERT: #Kunal disrespects #Parul; Questions her motherhood - https://t.co/fxAaaSwqfY 14 hours ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe SPOILER ALERT: #Kunal disrespects #Parul; Questions her motherhood - https://t.co/fxAaaSwqfY 14 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla RT @PinkvillaTelly: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir says new Mishti is evil; Nishaant provides support to Mishti - https://t.… 19 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. @StarPlus #yehrishteyhaipyaarke #spoileralert… https://t.co/ZG5cjONrla 23 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Will Nishant be able to fulfil his promise? @StarPlus #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #spoileralert #tellychakkar https://t.co/yyi4oKQ32H 2 days ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for a new twist and turn. @StarPlus #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #spoileralert… https://t.co/L08nMAjkIF 2 days ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir says new Mishti is evil; Nishaant provides support to Mishti - https://t.co/Ftt4VjU1VZ 2 days ago

torchindark

TiD Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Spoiler Alert: Nishant Promises Mishti To Bring Back Abir’s Love. https://t.co/KqtPiuJF80… https://t.co/MmZzf6Mxym 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.