Daily News Centre must take back Citizenship Amendment Act, sense of fear among citizens: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/kYziddw3zf 58 minutes ago

Om Prakash Singh Centre must direct all State govts to identify Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in their area .Such BD nation… https://t.co/6nMlmEEv7O 3 days ago

Hariharan Balakrishnan @maryashakil No looking back. CAA is need of the hour. Police acting lenient in dealing with potential terrorists… https://t.co/TFblHohK7X 3 days ago

Oliver @MarkBHarrison1 I don’t think all subs were unnecessary apart from beradi, he took him off for height but why not k… https://t.co/WzxNdHy80r 3 days ago

ad RT @GeorgeGarside2: @suziegeewizz Time to take them down for good, open selection must be the highest priority now. They deliberately sank… 4 days ago

George Garside 🖐 Mine’s a Mojito @suziegeewizz Time to take them down for good, open selection must be the highest priority now. They deliberately s… https://t.co/upGNG1DvaW 4 days ago

Newtomnotoldtom @katblossom @AKA_Porlek @Andrew_Adonis I agree entirely with this. To move this country left Labour must stay just… https://t.co/CghkzCUCMe 4 days ago