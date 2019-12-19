Global  

Centre must take back Citizenship Amendment Act, sense of fear among citizens: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the law and order situation in the country is deteriorating due to Citizenship Amendment Act and there is a sense of fear among the citizens of India.
News video: ‘Those fearing defeat in polls inciting riots’: Kejriwal on anti-CAA protests

‘Those fearing defeat in polls inciting riots’: Kejriwal on anti-CAA protests 03:23

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the BJP over protests in the city over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kejriwal said that everyone has the right to protest, but non violently.

Protestors in New Delhi, India carry signs comparing the new citizenship bill to Hitler's policies on Tuesday (December 17). Ten arrests related to protests have been carried out by Delhi police,..

