Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

The Congress accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through "draconian measures" such as shutting of internet services and imposing prohibitory orders. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that "the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become". 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published House Averts Government Shutdown With Passing of $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal 01:11 House Averts Government Shutdown With Passing of $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal. On Dec. 17, the United States House of Representatives voted to approve a $1.4 trillion spending deal to fund the government through the 2020 fiscal year. . Their decision came just days ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline,...