Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Congress accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through "draconian measures" such as shutting of internet services and imposing prohibitory orders. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that "the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: House Averts Government Shutdown With Passing of $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal

House Averts Government Shutdown With Passing of $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal 01:11

 House Averts Government Shutdown With Passing of $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal. On Dec. 17, the United States House of Representatives voted to approve a $1.4 trillion spending deal to fund the government through the 2020 fiscal year. . Their decision came just days ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsNaaz5

Ms.Naaz😇 Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress https://t.co/2ZqFu5h1PD 3 hours ago

HarsadaRode

Harsada Rode Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress https://t.co/IwNuiiiI19 https://t.co/NYnNhk7hrI 3 hours ago

IamAnjaliPandey

Anjali Pandey Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress https://t.co/tUEivnE6C6 https://t.co/oqyynRoFLQ 3 hours ago

prasadkTOI

Prasad Kulkarni Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress | India News - Times of India https://t.co/R1lLCJJ4St 4 hours ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express The #Congress accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through “draconian measures” such as shutt… https://t.co/Rd84X5RBI1 4 hours ago

vikrantaa

INS Vikrant RT @TOIIndiaNews: Government taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress https://t.co/eC27wmDA0Q 4 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald The Congress accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through "draconian measures". #CAA_NRC… https://t.co/j3EfR9njuB 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.