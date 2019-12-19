Global  

Arvind Kejriwal launches free WiFi hotspots in Delhi amid internet shutdown due to anti-CAA protests

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the much-awaited free WiFi hotspot scheme, even as mobile and internet services were partially suspended in parts of the the national capital due to ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. While Kejriwal launched the scheme at the ITO bus stand, his deputy Manish Sisodia launched the scheme at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.
