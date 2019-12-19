Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

B-Town flea at Shefali's Artathon this Christmas

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
It’s our most favourite time of the year and it couldn’t get better with a Christmas Flea happening in town. With 100+ curated stalls, art workshops, mouthwatering food and lots of fun things do - we promise you the best Christmas at Pushpa Narsee Juhu Festival. Shop, play, eat and dive into the artistic vibes, what more do...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Around Town - Calvary United Methodist Church Christmas Concert - 12/19/19

Around Town - Calvary United Methodist Church Christmas Concert - 12/19/19 00:31

 Calvary United Methodist Church is hosting a Christmas Concert this Sunday. It will feature all sorts of Christmas music and carol singing. It runs from 7-8 PM and will include free refreshments.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.