Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons saga: A timeline of events that unfolded

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of the Tata Group. Mistry was removed from his post as chairman of the group’s holding company in 2016. We take a look at the developments of the three-year-old saga that began in October 2019 with the ouster...
