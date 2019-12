Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 19 (ANI): The Special Court, which pronounced death sentence to Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday, has written in its 167-page detailed verdict that the body of the former military dictator would be dragged to and hanged at D-Chowk in Islamabad if he died before the execution of his death sentence.