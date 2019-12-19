Global  

CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Justifying the security arrangements made on Thursday, the Delhi Police claimed that it was essential to bring down the internet at a few places and secure the Gurugram border.
News video: Poor visibility, police barricades cause massive traffic snarls in Delhi | OneIndia News

Poor visibility, police barricades cause massive traffic snarls in Delhi | OneIndia News 01:10

 PEOPLE WERE STUCK FOR HOURS IN TRAFFIC SNARLS ACROSS THE CAPITAL ON THURSDAY MORNING. THOSE TRAVELING TO GURGAON WERE WORST AFFECTED. DELHI WOKE UP TO DENSE FOG AND BARRICADING DONE BY DELHI POLICE TO CHECK ANTI CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT PROTESTS EXACERBATED THE SITUATION.

TanmayGuha74

Tanmay Guha RT @TOIGurgaon: CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown https://t.co/pphLuNK9qN 2 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown https://t.co/4emD2AYfns 3 hours ago

TOIGurgaon

TOI Gurgaon CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown https://t.co/pphLuNK9qN 3 hours ago

aartikapurTOI

aarti kapur RT @TOIDelhi: CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown https://t.co/3CULTMgkob 3 hours ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi CAA protests: Delhi Police justify sealing Gurugram border, internet shutdown https://t.co/3CULTMgkob 3 hours ago

DrGaurav0007

GAURAV VERMA(Namo again) @nitinurpal @Biswaji30064129 @ReallySwara @DelhiPolice You also know the origin of protests , from JMI , ask them ,… https://t.co/7iMXAOqc3P 2 days ago

callmeweird59

شريفة RT @callmeweird59: @IshitaYadav @rahulpandita Nobody is defending this. Nor does the actions of this mob justify the brutality of Delhi pol… 2 days ago

callmeweird59

شريفة @IshitaYadav @rahulpandita Nobody is defending this. Nor does the actions of this mob justify the brutality of Delh… https://t.co/eh9XkW4jkg 2 days ago

