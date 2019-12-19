Delhi air quality dips to `severe` category, AQI falls to 340 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dipped to the 'very poor' quality with a reading of 340 on Thursday (December 19) due to decrease in wind speed, said Safar India. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this LatestLY Delhi Air Quality: Major Pollutants in Mid-Moderate Category, Mercury Dips in National Capital as Maximum Temperatu… https://t.co/EaJGGCK8oA 3 days ago