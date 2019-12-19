Global  

Delhi air quality dips to `severe` category, AQI falls to 340

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dipped to the 'very poor' quality with a reading of 340 on Thursday (December 19) due to decrease in wind speed, said Safar India.
